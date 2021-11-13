$151.96 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post sales of $151.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.20 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $417.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI opened at $25.16 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $470.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

