$173.08 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce sales of $173.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.50 million. Calix reported sales of $170.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $672.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

CALX opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Calix has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,929 shares of company stock worth $12,902,265 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

