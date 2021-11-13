17,543 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

