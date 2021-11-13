178,820 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of UP Fintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UP Fintech by 670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UP Fintech by 1,407.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,067 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 840,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.54. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.