1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.30 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

