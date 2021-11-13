1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 96,656 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6,443.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,656 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $251.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 218.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $254.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

