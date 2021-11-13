1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,934 shares of company stock worth $8,340,429 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

