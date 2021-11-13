1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 204,885.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84,003 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

IQV opened at $254.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.