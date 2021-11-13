1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 655 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Hill-Rom worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

