1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.52 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.96% of NexGen Energy worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,011,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

