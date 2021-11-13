1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 185,730 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

