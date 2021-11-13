1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

