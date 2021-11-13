1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $12.55 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,129,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Ball by 497.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Ball by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 5.3% in the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 75,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.