1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,953 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $116.29 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.