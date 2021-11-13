1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,340 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $192.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

