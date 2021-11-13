1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 200,646 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200,646 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 101,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $10,146,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NOC stock opened at $359.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

