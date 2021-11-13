1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 535,432 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535,432 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 41.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 423.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 302,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after buying an additional 244,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.38 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

