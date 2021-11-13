1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 743,860 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743,860 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

