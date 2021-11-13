1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432,091 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of CAE worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

