19,210 Shares in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Tennant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tennant by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $701,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

TNC opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

