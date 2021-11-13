$195.28 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $195.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.60 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $187.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $745.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.60.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

