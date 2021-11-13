$199.93 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce sales of $199.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.05 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $690.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.39 million to $694.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $865.01 million, with estimates ranging from $860.17 million to $869.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

In related news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.