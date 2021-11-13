1MillionNFTs Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00001991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $153,746.32 and $470,749.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.90 or 0.07174539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,434.79 or 1.00108274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

