$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Wall Street brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGO. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WGO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

