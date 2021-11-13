$2.68 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 million and the highest is $3.60 million. Liquidia posted sales of $740,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $12.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $13.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LQDA opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Liquidia news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liquidia by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Liquidia by 654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Liquidia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

