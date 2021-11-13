200,200 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. Benchmark increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

