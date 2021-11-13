21,698 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

