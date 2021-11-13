21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of 21Vianet Group worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,304,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 221,435 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNET. HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

