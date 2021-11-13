226,882 Shares in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Acquired by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,000. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF comprises 5.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

BATS:JPHY opened at $51.68 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00.

