$23.31 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce sales of $23.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.61 million and the lowest is $21.60 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

CTT stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

