241,221 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 241,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $15.83 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $30.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.