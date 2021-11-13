$27.20 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post $27.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the highest is $29.22 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $21.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $99.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $137.38 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $144.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

