29,097 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.9% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,782,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,942,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,974,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 432,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,025,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $164.80 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

