$355.81 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will post sales of $355.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $357.42 million. DouYu International reported sales of $373.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $3,470,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 310.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 446,160 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.