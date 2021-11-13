3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 98,778.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

