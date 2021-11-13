$419.22 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post sales of $419.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.88 million to $442.20 million. Angi posted sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Angi by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Angi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Angi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

