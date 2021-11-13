431,699 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 431,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Flywire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

