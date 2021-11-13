435,613 Shares in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 435,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Tile Shop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

