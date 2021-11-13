$466.95 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post $466.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $472.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

AIMC opened at $59.33 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

