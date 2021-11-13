4,938 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

