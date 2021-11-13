52,131 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

