$56.10 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce sales of $56.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.83 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $187.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.51 million to $187.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.36 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $304.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 856,816 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

