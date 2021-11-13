$6.83 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce sales of $6.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.94 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $25.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average of $201.28. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

