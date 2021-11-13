60,266 Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 90.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 115,253 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.24.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.