$607.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $607.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.00 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $260,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $16,357,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.