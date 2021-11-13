$612.95 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post sales of $612.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.70 million and the lowest is $606.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.99 on Friday. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in UWM by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UWM by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in UWM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UWM by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

