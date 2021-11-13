$671.29 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce sales of $671.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.27 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

NYSE FCN opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $149.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 21.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,915,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 37.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

