$73.57 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $73.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.30 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $285.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $292.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $304.40 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $344.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter worth $216,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. QCR has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

