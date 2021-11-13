73,078 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Acquired by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Squarespace makes up 0.1% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Squarespace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $281,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

SQSP stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.02. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

