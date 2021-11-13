8,798 Shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

XLRN opened at $173.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

